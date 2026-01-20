The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Biogen Inc’s stock clocked out at $164.42, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $168.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIIB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On December 10, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $143.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $202.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Singhal Priya sold 517 shares for $133.55 per share. The transaction valued at 69,045 led to the insider holds 5,772 shares of the business.

Singhal Priya bought 517 shares of BIIB for $69,045 on Sep 02 ’25. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, Izzar Rachid, who serves as the Head of Global Product Strat. of the company, sold 2,223 shares for $135.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,105 and left with 6,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIIB now has a Market Capitalization of 24120786944 and an Enterprise Value of 26750488576. As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.658 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.846.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIIB is 0.16, which has changed by 0.16626477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $190.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIIB traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1883330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.44M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.99% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of 1767139200 were 4466337 with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 1764288000 on 6777473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4466337 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Biogen Inc (BIIB) is currently in the spotlight, with 26.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $4.15 and low estimates of $2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.43 and $14.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.01. EPS for the following year is $15.18, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $17.13 and $11.01.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $2.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.1B. The current estimate, Biogen Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.45BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.82B and the low estimate is $8.57B.