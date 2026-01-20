McGraw Hill Inc (MH)’s Day in Review: Closing at 14.5, Down by -2.09

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $14.81 in the prior trading day, McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) closed at $14.5, down -2.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. MH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

On August 18, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On August 18, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when REINEMUND STEVEN bought 15,710 shares for $15.03 per share. The transaction valued at 236,121 led to the insider holds 15,710 shares of the business.

Cortese David bought 2,500 shares of MH for $42,500 on Jul 25 ’25. The EVP & CDIO now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, Tiska Tracey, who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,000 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MH now has a Market Capitalization of 2769521920 and an Enterprise Value of 5197855232. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.481 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.105.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MH has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 623.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.99M. Insiders hold about 86.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MH as of 1767139200 were 2833403 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1764288000 on 1924608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2833403 and a Short% of Float of 11.3199994.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of McGraw Hill Inc (MH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $432.34M. There is a high estimate of $443.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $426.2M. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.12B.