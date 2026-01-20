Investor’s Delight: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) Closes Weak at 1.81, Down -3.72

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) was $1.81 for the day, down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. GANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9783 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GANX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 06, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GANX now has a Market Capitalization of 69616368 and an Enterprise Value of 57134464.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GANX is 0.05, which has changed by -0.16972476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GANX has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.33%.

Shares Statistics:

GANX traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1499550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.15M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.34% stake in the company. Shares short for GANX as of 1767139200 were 2666410 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1764288000 on 1260732. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2666410 and a Short% of Float of 7.16.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.95.

