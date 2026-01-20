Market Insight: Sabre Corp (SABR)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $1.28

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at $1.28 up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.93 million shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sabre Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

On August 11, 2025, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Bernstein Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on April 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when Paul Elaine sold 24,325 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 103,211 led to the insider holds 29,729 shares of the business.

LAURA E PAUL bought 24,325 shares of SABR for $104,354 on Feb 25 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 505452640 and an Enterprise Value of 4088441600. As of this moment, Sabre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.348 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.452.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SABR is 1.06, which has changed by -0.6224189 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SABR has traded an average of 6.28M shares per day and 5326810 over the past ten days. A total of 394.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.45M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of 1767139200 were 41868521 with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 1764288000 on 32789735. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41868521 and a Short% of Float of 14.66.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Sabre Corp (SABR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.0 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $654.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $649.2M. The current estimate, Sabre Corp’s year-ago sales were $714.72MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.19M. There is a high estimate of $753.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.84B.