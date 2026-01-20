Market Recap Check: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)’s Negative Finish at 12.41, Up/Down -1.90

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) closed at $12.41 in the last session, down -1.90% from day before closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.335.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IART’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

On December 02, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 9,000 shares for $11.35 per share. The transaction valued at 102,150 led to the insider holds 41,086 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IART now has a Market Capitalization of 966872896 and an Enterprise Value of 2706486016. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.647 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.489.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IART is 1.04, which has changed by -0.5059713 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IART traded on average about 944.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.88M. Insiders hold about 15.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.56% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of 1767139200 were 7369471 with a Short Ratio of 7.80, compared to 1764288000 on 6653021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7369471 and a Short% of Float of 15.39.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $429.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $434.5M to a low estimate of $426M. The current estimate, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $442.64MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.15M. There is a high estimate of $398.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.01M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.65B.