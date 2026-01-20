Trading Day Triumph: Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Ends at $2.89, a -9.69 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) closed the day trading at $2.89 down -9.69% from the previous closing price of $3.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ANVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.885.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 25, 2024, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $25.

On December 29, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 29, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Hoffman Michael B bought 45,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 193,794 led to the insider holds 2,574,739 shares of the business.

Hoffman Michael B bought 39,200 shares of ANVS for $159,886 on Nov 24 ’25. The Director now owns 2,519,739 shares after completing the transaction at $4.08 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Hoffman Michael B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,900 and bolstered with 2,490,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANVS now has a Market Capitalization of 76593352 and an Enterprise Value of 61306952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANVS is 1.52, which has changed by -0.44636017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANVS has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANVS traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANVS traded about 607440 shares per day. A total of 26.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.41M. Insiders hold about 15.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ANVS as of 1767139200 were 3044065 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1764288000 on 2829273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3044065 and a Short% of Float of 12.83.