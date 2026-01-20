Replimune Group Inc (REPL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 7.04, Down -3.56

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Replimune Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.04, down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $7.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.93 million shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.31 and its Current Ratio is at 6.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

On October 27, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Dhingra Kapil sold 3,169 shares for $10.40 per share. The transaction valued at 32,958 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kapil Dhingra bought 3,164 shares of REPL for $32,842 on Dec 09 ’25. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Patel Sushil, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $11.13 each. As a result, the insider received 111,300 and left with 333,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 552241088 and an Enterprise Value of 304921056.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REPL is 0.73, which has changed by -0.40590715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REPL traded 3.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1409980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.45M. Insiders hold about 8.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.34% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of 1767139200 were 13384737 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 15273607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13384737 and a Short% of Float of 31.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Replimune Group Inc (REPL) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.06, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.86.