Ratio Review: Analyzing Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $71.81 in the prior trading day, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $74.76, up 4.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.56 million shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.81 and its Current Ratio is at 12.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $89.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 22, 2025, with a $89 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Levchin Max R sold 666,666 shares for $80.62 per share. The transaction valued at 53,747,814 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

O’Hare Robert sold 36,401 shares of AFRM for $2,912,080 on Jan 05 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,368 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, ROBERT WARREN OHARE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 48,389 shares for $74.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 24676304896 and an Enterprise Value of 31156879360. As of this moment, Affirm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.007 whereas that against EBITDA is 79.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AFRM is 3.57, which has changed by 0.31712472 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.75%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5718240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 289.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.36M. Insiders hold about 16.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.59% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of 1767139200 were 17697018 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1764288000 on 15266385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17697018 and a Short% of Float of 6.17.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is currently being evaluated by 5.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.04B. The current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $866.38MFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.62M. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $891.4M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $4.59B.