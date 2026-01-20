Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NTCL) was $0.36 for the day, down -9.42% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. NTCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCL now has a Market Capitalization of 7974311 and an Enterprise Value of 6221385. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.623 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTCL is -5.72, which has changed by -0.95704144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTCL has reached a high of $51.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.65%.

Shares Statistics:

NTCL traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 308270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.30M. Insiders hold about 48.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.55% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCL as of 1767139200 were 12744 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 20700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12744 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.