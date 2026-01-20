Financial Fitness Check: Examining Founder Group Ltd (FGL)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ: FGL) closed at $0.14 down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. FGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1401.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when RESERVOIR LINK ENERGY BHD bought 300,000 shares for $0.17 per share.

Lee Seng Chi bought 300,000 shares of FGL for $114,000 on Dec 16 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGL now has a Market Capitalization of 2741439 and an Enterprise Value of 43152916. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.374 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.129.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGL is -0.64, which has changed by -0.92122906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGL has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FGL has traded an average of 12.49M shares per day and 6020420 over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.22M. Insiders hold about 63.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FGL as of 1767139200 were 791720 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 1094168.

