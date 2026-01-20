Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) closed at $7.13 in the last session, down -3.91% from day before closing price of $7.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KODK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,750 led to the insider holds 185,026 shares of the business.

Byrd Roger W. sold 19,744 shares of KODK for $157,952 on Nov 10 ’25. The General Counsel, Sec., SVP now owns 59,266 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, ROGER W BYRD, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 19,744 shares for $7.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 687332032 and an Enterprise Value of 1167331968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.834.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KODK is 1.47, which has changed by -0.06430447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KODK traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 916540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.19M. Insiders hold about 31.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.78% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of 1767139200 were 6018945 with a Short Ratio of 4.44, compared to 1764288000 on 6288946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6018945 and a Short% of Float of 10.08.

