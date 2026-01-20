Financial Health Report: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed the day trading at $2.96 down -6.33% from the previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9325.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZNTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.76 and its Current Ratio is at 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On June 20, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when WALTERS GROUP bought 6,459,973 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 7,751,968 led to the insider holds 13,509,973 shares of the business.

Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 7,500,000 shares of ZNTL for $9,975,000 on Dec 15 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,459,973 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, Myers Scott Dunseth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,373 and bolstered with 281,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 191662304 and an Enterprise Value of -26377694. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.982 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.174.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNTL is 1.75, which has changed by 0.31555557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZNTL traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZNTL traded about 4552000 shares per day. A total of 72.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.69M. Insiders hold about 32.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of 1767139200 were 4111105 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1764288000 on 5129111. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4111105 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

Earnings Estimates

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.27.