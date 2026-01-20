Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. WAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On December 15, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Sinclair III Eric L. (Ric) sold 9,701 shares for $32.82 per share. The transaction valued at 318,396 led to the insider holds 474,826 shares of the business.

ERIC LEE SINCLAIR III bought 9,701 shares of WAY for $318,581 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Schremser Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 8,623 shares for $30.41 each. As a result, the insider received 262,225 and left with 422,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAY now has a Market Capitalization of 5791152640 and an Enterprise Value of 6625523200. As of this moment, Waystar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.372 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAY is 0.74, which has changed by -0.20530325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAY traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2184410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.65M. Insiders hold about 28.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.13% stake in the company. Shares short for WAY as of 1767139200 were 9093167 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1764288000 on 8453409. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9093167 and a Short% of Float of 9.04.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 18.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $294.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.4M to a low estimate of $289.48M. The current estimate, Waystar Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $244.1MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.84M. There is a high estimate of $318M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.37M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $943.55MBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.19B.