Balance Sheet Dive: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $99.09 in the prior trading day, Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) closed at $97.71, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.06 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On October 17, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Keating Colleen sold 23,670 shares for $102.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,423,784 led to the insider holds 105,339 shares of the business.

DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W sold 3,000 shares of PLNT for $276,330 on Mar 10 ’25. The Director now owns 17,152 shares after completing the transaction at $92.11 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Cambria Dunaway, who serves as the Board Member of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $92.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 8230460416 and an Enterprise Value of 10279042048. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.547 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLNT is 1.26, which has changed by -0.09569645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $114.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2361340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of 1767139200 were 7799447 with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 1764288000 on 7021976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7799447 and a Short% of Float of 10.75.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) is currently drawing attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $366.96M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $377.9M to a low estimate of $360.7M. The current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc’s year-ago sales were $340.45MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.52M. There is a high estimate of $332.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.41B.