Ratios Revealed: Decoding Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) was $1.35 for the day, up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Marklew Shaun sold 178 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 319 led to the insider holds 4,822 shares of the business.

Nance Henry sold 111 shares of BOXL for $199 on Sep 11 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 7,854 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Wiggins Greg, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider received 63 and left with 1,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 1285029 and an Enterprise Value of 62462028. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.586 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOXL is 1.03, which has changed by -0.9546371 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $60.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -67.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.64%.

Shares Statistics:

BOXL traded an average of 248.23K shares per day over the past three months and 1058980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 2.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.24% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of 1767139200 were 150415 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1764288000 on 37230. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 150415 and a Short% of Float of 16.09.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$31.14 and -$31.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$31.14. EPS for the following year is -$15.96, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$15.96 and -$15.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24M to a low estimate of $24M. The current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.89MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M.