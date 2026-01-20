Closing Strong: On Holding AG (ONON) Ends at $45.05, Down -2.07 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $46.0 in the prior trading day, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $45.05, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.43 million shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.05 and its Current Ratio is at 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On August 13, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Marc Maurer bought 150,000 shares for $47.45 per share.

Martin Hoffman bought 49,800 shares of ONON for $2,363,010 on Dec 30 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Martin Hoffmann, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $48.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 14874024960 and an Enterprise Value of 14343885824. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.986 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONON is 2.15, which has changed by -0.24854046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $64.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5646510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 296.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.77M. Insiders hold about 30.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.62% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of 1767139200 were 21687850 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1764288000 on 18641459. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21687850 and a Short% of Float of 9.060001.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $724.34M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.25M to a low estimate of $710M. The current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $606.6MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.88M. There is a high estimate of $874.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $829.59M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.45B.