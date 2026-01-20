Market Watch: CCH Holdings Ltd (CCHH)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $0.45

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CCH Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.45, up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. CCHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCHH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCHH now has a Market Capitalization of 8585500 and an Enterprise Value of 10926999. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.196 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.588.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCHH has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -90.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCHH traded 970.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 297710 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for CCHH as of 1767139200 were 436781 with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 1764288000 on 242572. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 436781 and a Short% of Float of 11.06.