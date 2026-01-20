Market Resilience: Dave Inc (DAVE) Finishes Strong at 194.01, Up 1.02

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) closed the day trading at $194.01 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $192.06. In other words, the price has increased by $1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. DAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.835.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAVE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.69 and its Current Ratio is at 8.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on September 26, 2025, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $300 from $280 previously.

On May 27, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $206 to $239.

On January 31, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Khan Imran sold 1,146 shares for $204.00 per share. The transaction valued at 233,778 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Khan Imran sold 33,270 shares of DAVE for $6,631,923 on Dec 17 ’25. The Director now owns 2,110 shares after completing the transaction at $199.34 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Khan Imran, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,108 shares for $200.75 each. As a result, the insider received 623,937 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVE now has a Market Capitalization of 2619926784 and an Enterprise Value of 2603486976. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.299 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAVE is 3.90, which has changed by 1.1338539 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $286.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAVE traded about 487.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAVE traded about 568010 shares per day. A total of 12.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.66M. Insiders hold about 21.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.07% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of 1767139200 were 1104579 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1764288000 on 840659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1104579 and a Short% of Float of 9.62.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Dave Inc (DAVE) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $12.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.32. EPS for the following year is $13.41, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $15.02 and $10.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $153.04M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.4M to a low estimate of $140M. The current estimate, Dave Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.38M. There is a high estimate of $159.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $546.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.1MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.4M and the low estimate is $561.7M.