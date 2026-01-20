Gaining Ground: Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Closes Higher at 6.05, Up 0.50

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $6.05 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55.

On August 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On July 17, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 17, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,800,000 shares for $4.65 per share.

Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,000,000 shares of EVTL for $28,728,000 on Oct 14 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Stephen James Fitzpatrick, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,800,000 shares for $6.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 603713152 and an Enterprise Value of 515426112.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTL is 1.23, which has changed by -0.3604651 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $10.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVTL traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1856930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.51M. Insiders hold about 6.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.08% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of 1767139200 were 4865969 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1764288000 on 3920634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4865969 and a Short% of Float of 14.899999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$2.4.