Market Update: VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $0.85

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) closed at $0.85 down -10.83% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. VCIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9217 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.83.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when HONG KHAY KUAN bought 30,065 shares for $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCIG now has a Market Capitalization of 5541119 and an Enterprise Value of -20326638. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.147 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCIG is 1.44, which has changed by -0.99888843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCIG has reached a high of $978.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -97.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCIG has traded an average of 4.48M shares per day and 2878280 over the past ten days. A total of 6.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.52M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for VCIG as of 1767139200 were 218093 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 56760. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 218093 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.