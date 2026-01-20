Upward Trajectory: Enovis Corp (ENOV) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $23.97

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) was $23.97 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $24.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.882.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 06, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On October 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $62.

On June 13, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when PRYOR DANIEL A sold 999 shares for $27.20 per share. The transaction valued at 27,176 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PRYOR DANIEL A sold 666 shares of ENOV for $18,122 on Dec 09 ’25. The Former EVP, Strategy & Bus Dev now owns 160,449 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, KLECKNER JOHN, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,468 shares for $30.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,830 and bolstered with 12,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENOV now has a Market Capitalization of 1370829440 and an Enterprise Value of 2781469440. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.245 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENOV is 1.29, which has changed by -0.50052094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.88%.

Shares Statistics:

ENOV traded an average of 885.66K shares per day over the past three months and 1145250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.05M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of 1767139200 were 7924009 with a Short Ratio of 8.95, compared to 1764288000 on 8424563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7924009 and a Short% of Float of 20.82.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Enovis Corp (ENOV) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $591M to a low estimate of $580.4M. The current estimate, Enovis Corp’s year-ago sales were $560.98MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.96M. There is a high estimate of $589.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $566.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.32B.