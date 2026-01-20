Stock Market Recap: Trimble Inc (TRMB) Concludes at 73.89, a -5.96 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $78.57 in the prior trading day, Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $73.89, down -5.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.3 million shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when PAINTER ROBERT G sold 7,500 shares for $80.88 per share. The transaction valued at 606,600 led to the insider holds 34,397 shares of the business.

PAINTER ROBERT G bought 7,500 shares of TRMB for $606,600 on Jan 13 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Sawarynski Phillip, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $80.45 each. As a result, the insider received 181,012 and left with 25,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 17583536128 and an Enterprise Value of 18739079168. As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.204 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.086.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRMB is 1.59, which has changed by -0.033233047 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1522730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 237.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.08M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of 1767139200 were 4848614 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1764288000 on 4974826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4848614 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Trimble Inc (TRMB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $949.97M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $964M to a low estimate of $936M. The current estimate, Trimble Inc’s year-ago sales were $983.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $897.47M. There is a high estimate of $923M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $847.32M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.76B.