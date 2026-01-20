Analytical Overview: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V’s stock clocked out at $9.56, down -13.25% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.21 million shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On November 25, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On October 14, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.90.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2025, with a $12.90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Gavazza Lelio bought 6,837 shares for $10.56 per share.

Tagliabue Gianluca Ambrogio bought 46,000 shares of ZGN for $363,860 on May 07 ’25. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Sartori Alessandro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $7.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2429094656 and an Enterprise Value of 3306774272. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.727 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZGN is 0.76, which has changed by 0.07174885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZGN traded 569.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 718530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.55M. Insiders hold about 75.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of 1767139200 were 3364108 with a Short Ratio of 5.91, compared to 1764288000 on 3609280. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3364108 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.05M. There is a high estimate of $590M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.95B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.