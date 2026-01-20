Analytical Overview: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V’s stock clocked out at $9.56, down -13.25% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.21 million shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On November 25, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On October 14, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Gavazza Lelio bought 6,837 shares for $10.56 per share.

Tagliabue Gianluca Ambrogio bought 46,000 shares of ZGN for $363,860 on May 07 ’25. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Sartori Alessandro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $7.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2429094656 and an Enterprise Value of 3306774272. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.727 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZGN is 0.76, which has changed by 0.07174885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZGN traded 569.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 718530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.55M. Insiders hold about 75.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of 1767139200 were 3364108 with a Short Ratio of 5.91, compared to 1764288000 on 3609280. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3364108 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.05M. There is a high estimate of $590M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.95B.