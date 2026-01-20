Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed the day trading at $27.87 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $28.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.3099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.775.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $48 from $34 previously.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Inrig Jula sold 2,031 shares for $40.18 per share. The transaction valued at 81,606 led to the insider holds 86,756 shares of the business.

Inrig Jula sold 445 shares of TVTX for $16,799 on Jan 06 ’26. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 86,311 shares after completing the transaction at $37.75 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, JULA INRIG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 445 shares for $37.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2493593856 and an Enterprise Value of 2568812800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.894 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TVTX is 0.83, which has changed by 0.4321686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $42.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TVTX traded about 2.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TVTX traded about 4626940 shares per day. A total of 89.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.75M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of 1767139200 were 14312827 with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 1764288000 on 10969722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14312827 and a Short% of Float of 16.11.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $140.65M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.37M to a low estimate of $103M. The current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $74.79MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.51M. There is a high estimate of $144.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.57M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $483.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.18MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.8M and the low estimate is $580M.