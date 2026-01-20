Financial Metrics Unveiled: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed at $25.85 in the last session, down -1.93% from day before closing price of $26.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.28 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 25, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On August 28, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Burnett Patrick sold 2,490 shares for $28.98 per share. The transaction valued at 72,166 led to the insider holds 94,120 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 10,000 shares of ARQT for $289,606 on Jan 02 ’26. The Director now owns 69,744 shares after completing the transaction at $28.96 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Patrick Burnett, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,490 shares for $28.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 3166423296 and an Enterprise Value of 3089129216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.716 whereas that against EBITDA is -93.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARQT is 1.71, which has changed by 0.97629964 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $31.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARQT traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1777400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.64M. Insiders hold about 12.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of 1767139200 were 15011554 with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 1764288000 on 12059791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15011554 and a Short% of Float of 15.06.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $110.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.8M to a low estimate of $107M. The current estimate, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $71.36MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.23M. There is a high estimate of $102.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $196.54MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $470.1M and the low estimate is $464M.