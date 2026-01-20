Balance Sheet Insights: AIFU Inc (AIFU)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, AIFU Inc (NASDAQ: AIFU) closed at $2.52 down -5.97% from its previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14912.0 shares were traded. AIFU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AIFU Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.72 and its Current Ratio is at 3.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Maase Inc. bought 130,000 shares for $5.33 per share.

Highest Performances Holdings bought 2,353,617 shares of AIFU for $305,311 on May 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIFU now has a Market Capitalization of 292184000 and an Enterprise Value of -477228928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.396 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIFU is 0.77, which has changed by -0.6594595 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIFU has reached a high of $10.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIFU has traded an average of 13.18K shares per day and 76810 over the past ten days. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.03M. Insiders hold about 55.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.29% stake in the company. Shares short for AIFU as of 1767139200 were 10410 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1764288000 on 17631. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10410 and a Short% of Float of 0.09000000400000001.