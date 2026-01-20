Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for PepGen Inc (PEPG)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) was $5.2 for the day, up 4.21% from the previous closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has increased by $4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. PEPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.15 and its Current Ratio is at 13.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 16, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 31, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Oxford Science Enterprises plc bought 200,000 shares for $3.20 per share. The transaction valued at 640,000 led to the insider holds 4,955,388 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,375,000 shares of PEPG for $30,000,000 on Sep 26 ’25. The Director now owns 18,554,273 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 30 ’25, another insider, STRECK PAUL, who serves as the EVP, Head of R&D of the company, bought 8,375 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,393 and bolstered with 27,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEPG now has a Market Capitalization of 357490752 and an Enterprise Value of 211263760.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEPG is 1.91, which has changed by 1.5060241 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEPG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.48%.

Shares Statistics:

PEPG traded an average of 713.36K shares per day over the past three months and 603970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.37M. Insiders hold about 13.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.21% stake in the company. Shares short for PEPG as of 1767139200 were 2761345 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1764288000 on 2301690. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2761345 and a Short% of Float of 5.1799998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of PepGen Inc (PEPG) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$2.09.