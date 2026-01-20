Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $4.78 in the prior trading day, Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) closed at $4.8, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.0 million shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.555.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when THORNE OAKLEIGH bought 170,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 907,300 led to the insider holds 954,098 shares of the business.

TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought 58,763 shares of GOGO for $403,578 on Nov 18 ’25. The Director now owns 137,458 shares after completing the transaction at $6.87 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, TOWNSEND CHARLES C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,228 shares for $7.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 223,948 and bolstered with 168,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 642500864 and an Enterprise Value of 1413063808. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.728 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOGO is 1.04, which has changed by -0.44315547 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $16.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2837570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.58M. Insiders hold about 42.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.11% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of 1767139200 were 19394635 with a Short Ratio of 7.47, compared to 1764288000 on 20306075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19394635 and a Short% of Float of 34.36.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Gogo Inc (GOGO) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $222.65M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.1M to a low estimate of $214.86M. The current estimate, Gogo Inc’s year-ago sales were $137.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $227M. There is a high estimate of $227M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $907.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $894.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $902.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.71MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $911.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.8M and the low estimate is $886.5M.