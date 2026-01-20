VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, VolitionRX Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.29, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. VNRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.296 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Reynolds Cameron John bought 20,000 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 7,000 led to the insider holds 2,554,847 shares of the business.

Reynolds Cameron John bought 110,000 shares of VNRX for $56,100 on Oct 14 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,534,847 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Innes Guy Archibald, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 96,153 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,038 and bolstered with 1,062,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNRX now has a Market Capitalization of 36005420 and an Enterprise Value of 45750160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNRX is 1.29, which has changed by -0.5396825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNRX has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNRX traded 2.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2473250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.40M. Insiders hold about 20.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.29% stake in the company. Shares short for VNRX as of 1767139200 were 676713 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1764288000 on 1060995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 676713 and a Short% of Float of 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $714.08k. It ranges from a high estimate of $868k to a low estimate of $560k. The current estimate, VolitionRX Ltd’s year-ago sales were $191.66kFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.25k. There is a high estimate of $1.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.26M and the low estimate is $2.78M.