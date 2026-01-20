Financial Health Check: Examining AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) closed the day trading at $3.37 down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. AIRJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIRJ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.15 and its Current Ratio is at 14.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On February 24, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 20, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Murphy Thomas Edward bought 17,500 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 50,113 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Thomas Edward bought 14,450 shares of AIRJ for $49,130 on Dec 12 ’25. The Director now owns 31,950 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Pang Stephen S., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,169 shares for $2.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,399 and bolstered with 18,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRJ now has a Market Capitalization of 228339840 and an Enterprise Value of 178614928.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIRJ is 0.45, which has changed by -0.6025944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRJ has reached a high of $9.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIRJ traded about 411.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIRJ traded about 659030 shares per day. A total of 60.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.61M. Insiders hold about 62.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.44% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRJ as of 1767139200 were 1526643 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1764288000 on 1440529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1526643 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.38.