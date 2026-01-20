Deeper Dive: Understanding Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) closed at $59.87 in the last session, down -4.18% from day before closing price of $62.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. VAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $37.

Mizuho Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Fitzgerald John D. bought 52 shares for $61.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,200 led to the insider holds 16,380 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald John D. bought 44 shares of VAC for $2,657 on Jan 06 ’26. The insider now owns 16,328 shares after completing the transaction at $61.06 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Fitzgerald John D., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 13 shares for $61.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 800 and bolstered with 1,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2072339712 and an Enterprise Value of 7337339392. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.185 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.564.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VAC is 1.34, which has changed by -0.3105712 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has reached a high of $91.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAC traded on average about 693.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.74M. Insiders hold about 8.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.92% stake in the company. Shares short for VAC as of 1767139200 were 3037253 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1764288000 on 2506003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3037253 and a Short% of Float of 8.92.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VAC is 3.17, which was 3.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050576188. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 9.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.66 and $6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.89. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.2B. The current estimate, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.92B.