Ratios in Focus: Analyzing RingCentral Inc (RNG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) closed at $26.3 down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $26.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RingCentral Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On August 06, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when AMY GUGGENHEIM SHENKAN bought 1,402 shares for $28.88 per share.

ROBERT THEIS bought 2,805 shares of RNG for $81,008 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 26 ’25, another insider, Makagon Kira, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 6,495 shares for $29.22 each. As a result, the insider received 189,784 and left with 336,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2276652032 and an Enterprise Value of 3629001984. As of this moment, RingCentral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.056.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RNG is 1.24, which has changed by -0.23256493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $36.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNG has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1224710 over the past ten days. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.93M. Insiders hold about 20.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of 1767139200 were 8110291 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 8039601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8110291 and a Short% of Float of 15.06.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for RingCentral Inc (RNG) is a result of the insights provided by 16.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $643.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $648.3M to a low estimate of $640.49M. The current estimate, RingCentral Inc’s year-ago sales were $614.51MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $640.51M. There is a high estimate of $647.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $635.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.6B.

