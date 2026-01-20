Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.99, Down -4.78

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) was $1.99 for the day, down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.14 million shares were traded. VLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.16 and its Current Ratio is at 5.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kishon Eyal bought 42,017 shares for $2.09 per share.

Jerushalmi Dror bought 10,000 shares of VLN for $23,100 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Kishon Eyal, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 29,412 shares for $2.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLN now has a Market Capitalization of 203707392 and an Enterprise Value of 117494160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.731 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLN is 0.27, which has changed by -0.39879155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLN has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.44%.

Shares Statistics:

VLN traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 7809170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.60M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.78% stake in the company. Shares short for VLN as of 1767139200 were 380586 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1764288000 on 553182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 380586 and a Short% of Float of 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.3M to a low estimate of $18.6M. The current estimate, Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s year-ago sales were $16.66MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.75M. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.86MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.2M and the low estimate is $75.4M.