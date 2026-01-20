Closing Figures: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)’s Negative Finish at 38.6, Down -2.33

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $39.52 in the prior trading day, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) closed at $38.6, down -2.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. NSSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.79 and its Current Ratio is at 7.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On August 26, 2025, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Spinelli Stephen M sold 19,000 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 764,750 led to the insider holds 928 shares of the business.

Spinelli Stephen M bought 19,000 shares of NSSC for $788,500 on Nov 10 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Spinelli Stephen M, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSSC now has a Market Capitalization of 1376642816 and an Enterprise Value of 1276179968. As of this moment, NAPCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.832 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NSSC is 1.51, which has changed by 0.09596825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NSSC has reached a high of $48.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 332.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.08M. Insiders hold about 4.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.28% stake in the company. Shares short for NSSC as of 1767139200 were 2594604 with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 1764288000 on 2184772. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2594604 and a Short% of Float of 7.61.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NSSC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.53, compared to 0.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013410931. The current Payout Ratio is 43.31% for NSSC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-01-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $47.82M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.9M to a low estimate of $47.23M. The current estimate, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.93MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.19M. There is a high estimate of $49.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.62MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.2M and the low estimate is $216.5M.