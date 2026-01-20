Stock Performance Spotlight: Haemonetics Corp (HAE) Ends the Day at $72.17, Down by -2.47

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Haemonetics Corp’s stock clocked out at $72.17, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $74.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. HAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

On December 11, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $88.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when KROLL MARK W bought 1,400 shares for $70.56 per share. The transaction valued at 98,784 led to the insider holds 24,757 shares of the business.

Llorens Josep bought 18,630 shares of HAE for $1,396,132 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Strong Stewart W, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 708 shares for $71.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAE now has a Market Capitalization of 3476952576 and an Enterprise Value of 4306340864. As of this moment, Haemonetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.243 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAE is 0.28, which has changed by -0.040802777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAE has reached a high of $87.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAE traded 844.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 790680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.05M. Insiders hold about 1.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.62% stake in the company. Shares short for HAE as of 1767139200 were 3491564 with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 1764288000 on 3621526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3491564 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Earnings Estimates

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) is currently under the scrutiny of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $331.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $336M to a low estimate of $327.7M. The current estimate, Haemonetics Corp’s year-ago sales were $348.54MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $337.42M. There is a high estimate of $343.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.77M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.37B.