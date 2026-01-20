Market Momentum: Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Registers a -0.30% Decrease, Closing at $3.35

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) closed the day trading at $3.35 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.335.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 23, 2025, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On July 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Carter Robert Ross sold 247 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 879 led to the insider holds 235,122 shares of the business.

Hively Brad sold 13,333 shares of TOI for $50,291 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 683,721 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, BRADFORD DANIEL HIVELY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,333 shares for $3.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 329577504 and an Enterprise Value of 405543488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.898.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOI is 0.17, which has changed by 4.602007 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOI traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOI traded about 2516220 shares per day. A total of 97.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.51M. Insiders hold about 29.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.15% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of 1767139200 were 5803785 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1764288000 on 6567704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5803785 and a Short% of Float of 7.12.