Market Momentum: Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Registers a -0.30% Decrease, Closing at $3.35

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) closed the day trading at $3.35 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.335.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 23, 2025, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On July 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Carter Robert Ross sold 247 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 879 led to the insider holds 235,122 shares of the business.

Hively Brad sold 13,333 shares of TOI for $50,291 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 683,721 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, BRADFORD DANIEL HIVELY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,333 shares for $3.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 329577504 and an Enterprise Value of 405543488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.898.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOI is 0.17, which has changed by 4.602007 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOI traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOI traded about 2516220 shares per day. A total of 97.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.51M. Insiders hold about 29.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.15% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of 1767139200 were 5803785 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1764288000 on 6567704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5803785 and a Short% of Float of 7.12.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.