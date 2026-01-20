Trading Day Review: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $4.56

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) closed at $4.56 in the last session, down -6.94% from day before closing price of $4.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.71 million shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.485.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSHA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.47 and its Current Ratio is at 10.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 11, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 27, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 27, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Nagendran Sukumar sold 200,000 shares for $4.71 per share. The transaction valued at 942,000 led to the insider holds 1,006,439 shares of the business.

Nagendran Sukumar bought 200,000 shares of TSHA for $996,000 on Jan 12 ’26. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Nagendran Sukumar, who serves as the President and Head of R&D of the company, sold 260,047 shares for $4.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,172,812 and left with 1,006,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSHA now has a Market Capitalization of 1249072256 and an Enterprise Value of 1020811328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 197.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 161.777 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSHA is 0.99, which has changed by 1.9803922 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $6.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSHA traded on average about 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2988710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.35M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.34% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of 1767139200 were 56034955 with a Short Ratio of 15.64, compared to 1764288000 on 49035183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56034955 and a Short% of Float of 22.850001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSHA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33M