In the Green: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Closes at $34.17, Up/Down -1.64% from Previous Day

In the latest session, CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $34.17 down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $34.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarGurus Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Hanson Jennifer Ladd sold 524 shares for $37.36 per share. The transaction valued at 19,577 led to the insider holds 49,663 shares of the business.

Sarnoff Dafna sold 5,190 shares of CARG for $193,898 on Jan 05 ’26. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 90,196 shares after completing the transaction at $37.36 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Quinn Matthew Todd, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,056 shares for $37.36 each. As a result, the insider received 188,892 and left with 194,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 3391720704 and an Enterprise Value of 3276062976. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.536 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARG is 1.35, which has changed by -0.11223692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.39%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARG has traded an average of 880.10K shares per day and 939530 over the past ten days. A total of 81.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.88M. Insiders hold about 18.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of 1767139200 were 4830851 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1764288000 on 4713762. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4830851 and a Short% of Float of 8.9499995.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.45. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $238.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $240.9M to a low estimate of $236.9M. The current estimate, CarGurus Inc’s year-ago sales were $228.54MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.18M. There is a high estimate of $243.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $934.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $936.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.38MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $994.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $981.4M.

