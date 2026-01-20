Closing Strong: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Ends at $222.21, Up 1.49 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $218.95 in the prior trading day, Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $222.21, up 1.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.62 million shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VEEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.53 and its Current Ratio is at 7.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Schwenger Thomas D. sold 1,000 shares for $231.43 per share. The transaction valued at 231,430 led to the insider holds 23,204 shares of the business.

THOMAS SCHWENGER bought 3,000 shares of VEEV for $699,630 on Jan 13 ’26. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, Zuppas Eleni Nitsa, who serves as the President & Chief of Staff of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $306.62 each. As a result, the insider received 1,839,694 and left with 25,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 36527292416 and an Enterprise Value of 29979787264. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.733 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.267.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VEEV is 1.08, which has changed by -0.0037212968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $310.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2000200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.94M. Insiders hold about 8.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.78% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of 1767139200 were 4773858 with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1764288000 on 4477610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4773858 and a Short% of Float of 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is currently drawing attention from 28.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.04 and $7.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $8.59, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $8.93 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $810.95M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.06M to a low estimate of $807.6M. The current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $720.89MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $846.67M. There is a high estimate of $861.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $830.54M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.49B.