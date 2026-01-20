Market Watch: N-able Inc (NABL)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $6.58

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, N-able Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.58, down -6.80% from its previous closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.555.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NABL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 08, 2024, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $14 previously.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $11.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Adler Michael I sold 31,728 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 244,940 led to the insider holds 468,555 shares of the business.

Johnson Ann sold 34,568 shares of NABL for $266,174 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 37,424 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL ADLER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 31,728 shares for $7.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NABL now has a Market Capitalization of 1231092352 and an Enterprise Value of 1493641728. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NABL is 0.61, which has changed by -0.30296612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $10.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NABL traded 803.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 897350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.44M. Insiders hold about 64.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.88% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of 1767139200 were 2130530 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1764288000 on 2085200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2130530 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of N-able Inc (NABL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $127.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.2M to a low estimate of $126.9M. The current estimate, N-able Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.51MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.49M. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.46M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.15MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.5M and the low estimate is $544.9M.