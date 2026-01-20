Market Resilience: Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) Finishes Weak at 33.92, Down -7.52

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ: BETR) closed the day trading at $33.92 down -7.52% from the previous closing price of $36.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. BETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.075.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BETR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when CHAD M SMITH bought 6,000 shares for $36.70 per share.

Tuffin Paula sold 8,000 shares of BETR for $308,385 on Jan 12 ’26. The General Counsel and CCO now owns 26,198 shares after completing the transaction at $38.55 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Smith Chad M., who serves as the Pres & COO, Better Mortgage of the company, sold 2,843 shares for $35.15 each. As a result, the insider received 99,918 and left with 27,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BETR now has a Market Capitalization of 532429920 and an Enterprise Value of 1007037952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BETR is 2.02, which has changed by 2.6046758 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BETR has reached a high of $94.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BETR traded about 589.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BETR traded about 530990 shares per day. A total of 9.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.59M. Insiders hold about 58.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BETR as of 1767139200 were 1720805 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1764288000 on 1165793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1720805 and a Short% of Float of 27.73.

Earnings Estimates

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.29, with high estimates of -$1.29 and low estimates of -$1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.79 and -$8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.82. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.72M. There is a high estimate of $55.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.2M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.73M and the low estimate is $261.49M.