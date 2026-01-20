Gaining Ground: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Closes Lower at 25.21, Down -6.80

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) closed at $25.21 in the last session, down -6.80% from day before closing price of $27.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.15 million shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.1601.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on November 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Khurana Vineet sold 6,641 shares for $26.69 per share. The transaction valued at 177,276 led to the insider holds 59,708 shares of the business.

Khurana Vineet bought 6,641 shares of KD for $177,275 on Dec 05 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Khurana Vineet, who serves as the SVP & Global Controller of the company, sold 26,451 shares for $39.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,035,359 and left with 73,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 5827139072 and an Enterprise Value of 8569106944. As of this moment, Kyndryl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.571 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.376.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KD is 1.93, which has changed by -0.35573727 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $44.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KD traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2032890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.95% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of 1767139200 were 18257451 with a Short Ratio of 8.33, compared to 1764288000 on 18916832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18257451 and a Short% of Float of 12.020000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.82B. The current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.74BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.19B. There is a high estimate of $4.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.95B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.06BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.02B and the low estimate is $15.63B.