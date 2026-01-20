Market Update: Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $16.29

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) closed at $16.29 up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $16.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. SLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On September 18, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $19.

On July 14, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 14, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Bruce Beth Witte sold 31,029 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 490,568 led to the insider holds 251,645 shares of the business.

ROHDE STEPHEN L sold 11,082 shares of SLDE for $175,206 on Jun 23 ’25. The Director now owns 9,335 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, ROHDE STEPHEN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,083 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 111,982 and left with 20,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDE now has a Market Capitalization of 2044353280 and an Enterprise Value of 1208171776. As of this moment, Slide’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.154 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.498.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDE has reached a high of $25.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLDE has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 917770 over the past ten days. A total of 124.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.60M. Insiders hold about 42.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDE as of 1767139200 were 3628260 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1764288000 on 4283290. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3628260 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.56M. There is a high estimate of $343.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $343.56M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.23B.