Upward Trajectory: Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $150.16

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) was $150.16 for the day, down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $154.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DUOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 06, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On January 05, 2026, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when THE SEVERIN HACKER FOUNDATIONC bought 10,000 shares for $200.96 per share.

Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,727,441 on Nov 19 ’25. The Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder now owns 72 shares after completing the transaction at $172.74 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Chen Stephen C., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,514 shares for $175.87 each. As a result, the insider received 266,265 and left with 31,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 6941499904 and an Enterprise Value of 5917368832. As of this moment, Duolingo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.137 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.009.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUOL is 0.85, which has changed by -0.5547913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $544.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.95%.

Shares Statistics:

DUOL traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 2235020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.97M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.24% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of 1767139200 were 6441438 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1764288000 on 5405604. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6441438 and a Short% of Float of 18.020001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.52 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.89. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.29M to a low estimate of $273.78M. The current estimate, Duolingo Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.55MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.78M. There is a high estimate of $307.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.02MBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.23B.