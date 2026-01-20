Stock Market Recap: Universal Display Corp (OLED) Concludes at 116.31, a -2.86 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $119.74 in the prior trading day, Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) closed at $116.31, down -2.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. OLED stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OLED by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.59 and its Current Ratio is at 9.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 02, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $200 from $220 previously.

On October 31, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $225.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Millard Brian sold 2,651 shares for $140.75 per share. The transaction valued at 373,122 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

Millard Brian bought 2,651 shares of OLED for $373,122 on Aug 19 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLED now has a Market Capitalization of 5529638400 and an Enterprise Value of 4951714304. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.737 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLED is 1.64, which has changed by -0.22506493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLED has reached a high of $164.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 551.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.86M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.88% stake in the company. Shares short for OLED as of 1767139200 were 1762107 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1764288000 on 1592684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1762107 and a Short% of Float of 4.760000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OLED’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.75, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014614999. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Universal Display Corp (OLED) is currently being evaluated by 5.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $173.35M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.3M to a low estimate of $171.15M. The current estimate, Universal Display Corp’s year-ago sales were $162.29MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.32M. There is a high estimate of $176.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $648.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784M and the low estimate is $701.4M.