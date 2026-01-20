Analytical Overview: Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.66, down -7.11% from its previous closing price of $7.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.71 million shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.575.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87.

On October 01, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Barnes Alane P sold 21,773 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 166,563 led to the insider holds 398,751 shares of the business.

Barnes Alane P bought 21,773 shares of BCRX for $166,563 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Barnes Alane P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 21,210 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider received 162,256 and left with 315,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1403522048 and an Enterprise Value of 1872453888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.122 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.281.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCRX is 0.83, which has changed by -0.12483573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $11.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCRX traded 4.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5620160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.44M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of 1767139200 were 39061667 with a Short Ratio of 8.54, compared to 1764288000 on 37382162. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39061667 and a Short% of Float of 18.61.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $150.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.72M to a low estimate of $145.45M. The current estimate, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $131.53MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.41M. There is a high estimate of $156.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $626M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.71MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $656.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $674.63M and the low estimate is $635M.