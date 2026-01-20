Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) closed the day trading at $3.63 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNUT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on October 02, 2025, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Esposito Joseph J sold 2,641 shares for $4.28 per share. The transaction valued at 11,294 led to the insider holds 107,157 shares of the business.

Esposito Joseph J bought 2,641 shares of DNUT for $11,294 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, McBride Kelly P, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 9,251 shares for $4.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNUT now has a Market Capitalization of 621819008 and an Enterprise Value of 2060776960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.343 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNUT is 1.31, which has changed by -0.5783972 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $9.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNUT traded about 7.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNUT traded about 2684910 shares per day. A total of 171.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.30M. Insiders hold about 47.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.72% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of 1767139200 were 22382069 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1764288000 on 26632006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22382069 and a Short% of Float of 24.280001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $379.17M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $408M to a low estimate of $350M. The current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc’s year-ago sales were $404.02MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.42M. There is a high estimate of $388.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.28B.