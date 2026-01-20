Financial Metrics Unveiled: H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed at $60.54 in the last session, down -4.65% from day before closing price of $63.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.476 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 21, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 22, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Weaver Nathan D. sold 7,075 shares for $58.38 per share. The transaction valued at 413,018 led to the insider holds 9,441 shares of the business.

Weaver Nathan D. bought 7,075 shares of FUL for $413,018 on Nov 13 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Corkrean John J, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 14,222 shares for $60.31 each. As a result, the insider received 857,764 and left with 54,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUL now has a Market Capitalization of 3279752448 and an Enterprise Value of 5189452288. As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.494 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUL is 1.10, which has changed by -0.029029667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $67.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.82%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUL traded on average about 413.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 681710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.84M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.93% stake in the company. Shares short for FUL as of 1767139200 were 1791107 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1764288000 on 1706784. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1791107 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FUL is 0.93, which was 0.928 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0146164745. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 33.73% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $787.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $813M to a low estimate of $774.98M. The current estimate, H.B. Fuller Company’s year-ago sales were $788.66MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $915.42M. There is a high estimate of $935M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.47BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.53B.