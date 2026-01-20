Balance Sheet Insights: Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $5.92 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $6.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Myriad Genetics, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 551825216 and an Enterprise Value of 618725248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.615.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYGN is 1.90, which has changed by -0.52903736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYGN has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 958590 over the past ten days. A total of 93.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.76M. Insiders hold about 4.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of 1767139200 were 9635344 with a Short Ratio of 9.21, compared to 1764288000 on 8565850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9635344 and a Short% of Float of 14.52.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $206.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $208.3M to a low estimate of $204.68M. The current estimate, Myriad Genetics, Inc’s year-ago sales were $210.6MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.75M. There is a high estimate of $215.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $837.6MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.4M and the low estimate is $862.26M.