Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Abby Carey

Technology

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) was $10.99 for the day, up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 412.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when LOUIS W SULLIVAN bought 25,748 shares for $13.99 per share.

LOUIS W SULLIVAN bought 104,695 shares of EBS for $1,336,463 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Richard Ronald, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,984 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider received 263,077 and left with 98,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 586328576 and an Enterprise Value of 1002694400. As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.271 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBS is 2.35, which has changed by 0.07534242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $14.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.51%.

Shares Statistics:

EBS traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1159950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.42M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.66% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of 1767139200 were 9124412 with a Short Ratio of 8.58, compared to 1764288000 on 8917402. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9124412 and a Short% of Float of 17.559999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $215M. The current estimate, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.7MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $275M. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $809.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $809.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.