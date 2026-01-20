Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) was $10.99 for the day, up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 412.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when LOUIS W SULLIVAN bought 25,748 shares for $13.99 per share.

LOUIS W SULLIVAN bought 104,695 shares of EBS for $1,336,463 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Richard Ronald, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,984 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider received 263,077 and left with 98,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 586328576 and an Enterprise Value of 1002694400. As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.271 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBS is 2.35, which has changed by 0.07534242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $14.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.51%.

Shares Statistics:

EBS traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1159950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.42M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.66% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of 1767139200 were 9124412 with a Short Ratio of 8.58, compared to 1764288000 on 8917402. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9124412 and a Short% of Float of 17.559999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $215M. The current estimate, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.7MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $275M. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $809.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $809.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B.